Emerald Isle, NC
May 14, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I read the letter to the editor on Sunday, May 10, 2020 written by Bonnie Blue Buchanan and was just amazed at how much disdain she has for our President mainly because he wants to “cautiously reopen our country,” She is convinced that there’ll be more deaths if the country is reopened, and there may be but we cannot stay closed indefinitely.
She also questions whether or not Trump truly empathizes with small or large business owners across the USA? ”Does Trump truly care about thousands of low income families as well as others who are now struggling more than ever just to put food on their tables?”
Ms. Buchanan, don’t you think this is one of the main reasons our President wants to get the country reopened, we need to get back to work so people can put food on their tables, pay their rent, and take care of their families? Have you been out in the community helping deliver meals, seeing the real need? I have and the need is great. Our country is open to some businesses like Walmart, Lowe’s Home Improvement, grocery stores, ABC, etc. that have been determined as essentials by the governors of each state, we wear masks, gloves, etc. so I think we can reopen with those same safe guards.
Also, I see her hostility to our President by suggesting that his motivation is in his personal financial means, as she so stated, and was evidenced by a recent news report on April 2nd, a Wall Street Journal headline stating Coronavirus Costing Trump Properties $1 Million Daily in lost revenue. I am sure his personal business is important to him and his family. How petty to go to the extent of making that a case as to why the President wants to reopen our country. She forgot to mention President Trump has donated his salary each year to agencies facing urgent problems. Previous donations have gone to, among others, to help clean up Veterans Cemeteries, the Office of the Surgeon General to help combat the opioid epidemic, to the Department of Homeland Security to help build a wall on the southern border, and to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism to help combat alcoholism. His fourth-quarter 2019 salary is being donated to the Department of Health and Human Services to support the efforts being under-taken to confront, contain, and combat coronavirus.
She goes on to say “so why is Trump so insistent and deter-mined to reopen America? The answer seems glaringly apparent to this nobody special USA citizen.”
Well first of all every American is important, you, Mrs. Buchanan, are not a nobody and neither am I. I am a proud American citizen and I may not have but one vote but I thank my God that I live in a country that I can still vote and voice my opinion, the same as you voicing your opinion. In this regard we will have to agree to disagree. I thank God for our president and the tremendous work he is doing. He loves America, he works day and night to keep America safe. He did not bring the virus to America and he is doing all he can to eradicate this virus and keep America safe.
Yes, I will vote and my vote will be for Donald J. Trump for President 2020. I would also like to add, this may very well be our last chance to keep our great country from becoming a socialist/communist country controlled by the government. Please VOTE.
SANDY HELMS
