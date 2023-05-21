Morehead City, N.C.
May 16, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Like many retired couples, we moved to Carteret County because our children, who are living around the country, would prefer having family gatherings at the beach. When we retired 16 years ago our granddaughters were young, five and under.
So, like many of our friends, the first family trip was not to the beach but to the local library. We had books at our house, but they lacked the colors and drawings of the children’s books in a public library. A few years later our grands began checking out their own books, ones they could read to me and then books they could read to themselves.
So, I do not understand how our Carteret County commissioners would not protect all libraries, particularly in an area where there is a literary desert. The library Down East is wonderfully located so everyone travelling to Harkers Island or Smyrna, Gloucester, Davis, etc. can easily drop in.
A public library connects the old and young, rich and poor, all folks with curious minds. Banning books is a struggle for me to understand but closing or banning a library, UNTHINKABLE. If I were involved in real estate, I cannot imagine the challenge of selling property Down East with the loss of this valuable resource.
LELA FAYE RICH
