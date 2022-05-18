Morehead City, N.C.
May 13, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Hope is Alive. Their mission: To radically change the lives of drug addicts, alcoholics, and those that love them.
What they are: 24 homes, with 200 residents, across the country - who are all pursuing radical life change, one day, and one decision, at a time.
We are incredibly fortunate to have TWO homes in Eastern North Carolina. Eight of the most amazing women I've had the pleasure of knowing are in Hubert, North Carolina. There is also a men's home - currently located in Otway, North Carolina - full of respectful men, supporting each other each and every day.
The men are pursuing a move to Newport, North Carolina. Those that know where Otway is - it's a gorgeous, amazing community. I am so incredibly thankful HIA was able to establish the first home in Eastern NC here. However, for men - many who do not have transportation - the location isn't ideal for employment.
Unfortunately, residents of Newport are pushing back on this. They "do not want drugs and crime brought to their neighborhood." How can anyone stand and say they do not want drugs in our neighborhoods, and not stand behind the solution? The solution - radical life change. Recovery. Support. Drugs ARE IN our community. Let's be part of the solution!
Thursday, May 19th, the Newport Board of Adjustments meets (at 5:30 p.m.) to discuss if they will issue a special use permit for Hope is Alive to come to Newport.
Newport has the opportunity to be part of the solution to the raging drug epidemic in our county. Please reach out to Newport town council - and let them know you want to support men in recovery, you want to be part of their support team. You want to be part of radical life change.
Some Facts:
-135 Eastern North Carolina residents helped
-Hope is Alive Graduation rate: 81%
-77 children reunited with SOBER parents in the past 12 months
House requirements:
-25 minimum hours of employment a week, or be a full-time student
-30 meetings AA/NA in first 30 days
-$600 rent/month
-Attend Church Weekly
-Join a community group
-3-5 hours community service/month
-2 house meetings/week required
These men are brothers, fathers, sons, uncles, and friends. You see them - you just don't know it - they're cooking at restaurants, laying tile, building fences, sitting beside you in church. They're active members of our community.
I have met the residents of both homes in Eastern North Carolina. I do not know one of them that isn't worth our support. I do not know one of them that doesn't deserve the opportunity to radically change their life - and rebuild their family. I do not know one that doesn't deserve to live a life free from addiction.
Please - respectfully speak out. Contact Newport Town Council. Let these men and women know you believe in them, and believe that addicts can, and do recover. They're worth it.
KATIE STATLER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.