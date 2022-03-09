Beaufort, N.C.
Mar. 6, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Amidst the chaos of the world at large, it is timely to reflect on what a difference a year makes. Not that time is in any way responsible. For that, we must look beyond the looming World War lll, beyond the invasion occurring at the southern border, beyond rampaging inflation, beyond our abrupt status change from world’s greatest oil and gas producer to oil beggar, beyond election shenanigans and fabrication of perverted lies by our so-called intelligence agencies. We must look deeper.
Inflation at 7.5% is fakery that doesn’t include gas (100% more), cars (50%more), housing (thru the roof), and food. But we are told not to worry with flippant consolation “it’s transitory,” and besides, wages are up. Just lower your costs, as they print more money to make the dollar worth less.
We must consider the destruction of the American work ethic by stimulus checks destroying jobs and small business – where children are being subjected to a revolving door of jobless manboys creating more children and stealing the money mothers receive from taxpayers for earned income credit.
We can’t ignore the Fascism of government to collude with mainstream media to misrepresent and suppress the truth, the Fascism of government and social media to censure speech, the Fascism of government and drug companies to enable the creation of a powerful disease and then force upon an incredulous populous, diabolical solutions that enrichen the perpetrators!
We are all witnesses to the descent of our cities into crime ridden, murderous, cesspools. The politicians scream for more money while they fire police and essential aid workers. Woke prosecutors encourage and protect criminals, then blame victims.
Merrick Garland, the attorney general, has declared parents protesting School Board Tyranny to be domestic terrorists and has manifested it with storm trooper tactics.
Identity politics have invaded schools, changed history, damaged 60 years of racial progress and elevated opportunistic charlatans.
Corruption is rampant with politicians at the highest-level selling access and engaging in insider trading. The Biden crime family is openly beholden to foreign enemies. Hunter Biden is still in business with Burisma and China.
It is certainly a fevered desire by an increasing number of eyes opened Americans to want to hold accountable those responsible for these egregious offenses against the American people. And for that, the blame must be placed squarely upon those among us who for whatever reason, are so detached from reality, whether from their academic bubble, or their government dependency, their hatred of whomever, their virtue signaling self-righteousness, or entitled ignorance that they support the government policies causing abhorrent damage to our country by our political system run amok.
As more and more Americans find themselves negatively impacted by our government, many are finding it necessary to exercise their God given, and Constitution protected rights and freedoms to address these affronts and hopefully, collectively, to root out the rot in this system.
American people are brave, resourceful, and generous. We have inspired and changed the world by capitalizing the efforts and sacrifices of our forefathers. These gains were earned with blood, sweat, and tears. We must never forget….
We are a government of the people, by the people, for the people, and the people must be heard, not herded.
CLARK CALLAWAY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.