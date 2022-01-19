Beaufort, N.C.
Jan.13, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
On Wednesday last while headed home to Beaufort, I encountered a freight train headed towards the Port at about the site of the old “Marine Hardware” and the first “Rose’s Dime Store” as they were known in the 1940’s.
“Wow,” said I to myself as I could see down the long stretch, that the locomotive was already across the “S” turn headed east – “that is one long train, and it is not even moving!”
When I approached the stoplight about a half dozen cars were in the lane next to the tracks ahead of me. I glanced at my watch and observed that it was “High Noon” and settled down for another long wait as the line of traffic behind me grew and grew! “Why do they do this at noon?” I asked myself, not expecting a response.
Now before I go on, let me firmly express my appreciation for the railroad and our wonderful port which provided a reason for building the town of Morehead! And long may they prosper!
After 25 minutes when the train had started crawling eastward the last car passed the last railroad crossing heading east and came to an abrupt stop, and the last two cars blocked the eastbound passage causing much ire amongst the patiently awaiting drivers and their passengers, some wondering if their jobs still awaited them on their extended lunch hour!
O.K., said the four cars and one truck driver in front of me as they did a left turn and waited for a break in westbound traffic before turning east and into the correct, but blocked lanes leading east.
Finally, it was my choice of whether to wait another half hour as a law abiding driver, or as a former Drivers Ed teacher, commit a traffic offense and follow them! Without admitting my choice when I reached the high rise, I could see the locomotive still sitting at idle near the (or at the) end of the tracks! What was he going to do I wondered, but looked in my rearview mirror and saw a line of cars following me! Don’t know how the situation was resolved, but I will make a modest proposal.
Knowing that the “stacking or staging tracks” are almost to Wildwood, I realize the problem with the lengths of the trains, but exact measurements must be made to avoid the potentially dangerous situation as described above. And lastly the lunchtime scheduling should be adjusted!
BEN DAY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.