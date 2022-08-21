Morehead City, N.C.
Aug. 19. 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I find it laughably telling that our Democrat friends (?) have labelled their most recent boondoggle with the same acronym as another IRA. Their most recent IRA stands for Inflation Reduction Act—an oxymoron in itself—while the earlier IRA stands for Individual Retirement Account. This is nothing more than an ill-disguised attempt by the party of abortion, deviant sexual mores, nonsensical wokeness, multiple genderism, and gleeful but haphazard spending to convince tax-paying Americans that the bill is good for them. As Yogi Berra might say, it’s “Erin Brockovich” all over again.
In the movie, utility giant PG&E told the residents of Hinkley that the hexavalent chromium in their water was good for them, while it was actually causing various cancers. So it is with the latest Democrat tax-and-spend fabrication. Let’s take a look at some of its features and see why it is the hexavalent chromium of the tax-paying public.
First of all, it is massive, $739 billion in all. Where does our government and the taxpayer think that money is coming from? All government money is generated through taxes, therefore—one way or another—that’s another $739 billion Americans will have to divvy up to pay for this.
Of the total $739 billion in spending, $370 billion targets climate change, supposedly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by supporting renewable energy development, electric vehicles, charging stations for those vehicles, etc. To my way of thinking, God is in control of our climate; if He wants to make it warmer, He will do so. We have little to no control over how hot or cold our planet is. Instead of trying to control the climate, we should be learning how to live with it. And stop chopping down trees which produce our oxygen!
It also claims to force businesses to pay a larger share of taxes. That means that businesses will fold any tax increases into the cost of their services and products, raising those prices and contributing to increased inflation. It would seem that Democrats need a serious course in basic economics.
The IRA further claims to reduce the federal budget deficit by $300 billion over the next ten years. Think about this. Our government is going to spend $739 billion to reduce its deficit by $300 billion. That’s spending $439 billion more than the reduction. Or is my fourth-grade math off somewhere? Want to reduce our national debt? Then pass legislation that requires our government to abide by its budget. Have the OMB estimate federal expenses for each fiscal year, then budget enough revenue to cover that. That’s called business management. Or have I overlooked the fact that the Biden administration has never successfully managed anything?
Perhaps the most ominous feature of the IRA is the allotment that goes to the IRS: $80 billion! This will enable the IRS to hire another 87,000 agents. But don’t worry, Mr. and Mrs. Taxpayer. These 87,000 agents won’t bother you. They will be too busy auditing the 87,000 businesses and high-income people to mess with anyone making less than $400 thousand a year. Really? Anyone who believes that needs to accept my offer of one lane of the bridge to Atlantic Beach, which I will gladly sell for the paltry sum of $8, which is about $7,98 more than what the Democrat promise is worth. No matter how often you tell the same lie, it’s still a lie.
The bottom line is: stop drinking the liberal Kool-Aid! It’s laced with political hexavalent chromium! The overall plan is to make Americans dependent on the government for everything. It’s called socialism! This latest legislative power-grab may exceed “Erin Brockovich” and lead us into George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” where the pigs are about to take over the homestead!
GERE GEURIN
