Morehead City, N.C.
Sept.20, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
An independent fourth branch of government was provided by the founders to ensure our democracy survived. Freedom of the press exists to provide citizens with unbiased facts on important matters. Only then can the citizens exercise informed decision making. Our “press” – the main street media (MSM) – includes the NY Times, the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, and others. Unfortunately, they all are biased. As a result, the citizen is responsible for finding the truth.
The press was once guided by the 1949 fairness doctrine of Federal Communications Commission [FCC]. It required broadcasters to present controversial issues of public importance in an honest, equitable, and balanced manner. This policy was eliminated in 1987. The loss of that rule has polarized America and the biased press is working hard to assist the Democrat Party in its effort to destroy our democracy.
I never saw it coming. However, during the lockdown, I have watched more news on more outlets than ever before. I also watch a lot of live speeches and CSPAN. As we get closer to the election the number of lies has exploded as the Democrat Party’s Propaganda machine, the MSM has gone into hyper-drive. They constantly ignore facts, or create new “facts,” to hurt our current government and push the “Democrat Party Truth.” As Joe Biden proclaimed, the Democrats will follow the truth and ignore facts.
One example of media bias is the claim that President Trump called white supremacists in Charlottesville, VA reasonable during a violent confrontation. That lie has become the left’s centerpiece for declaring that President Trump is a racist. It is a lie. Please go read the full transcript of what the President said on Politico’s website. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the MSM have to know the claim is a lie. However, Biden and Harris used it in speeches at the Democrat Convention and the MSM fails to call them out. They must prevent American voters from having the knowledge to make informed decisions in the upcoming election.
This lie contributes to the division of our country across racial lines. The MSM and Democrats paint the President as a racist to turn minority communities against him. Then the left goes further and claims that anyone who supports the President is racist. The stink of this lie has driven much of the destructive racial unrest we are experiencing today. Because of their actions, the Democrat Party and the MSM are mainly responsible for dividing America, not President Trump.
I do not care who you vote for as long as you can make informed choices. You can find the truth with a little work. In addition to the MSM, I watch Fox News and look at live events and speeches when I can. I also search the internet for original documents, interviews, or reports to get the facts and not some talking head’s opinion. When you hear something, that sounds really good for one candidate or really bad for the other candidate, check it out.
Here are just a few thoughts that might assist you. First, many pundits express opinions as facts and a good journalist never gives an opinion. Developing an opinion from real facts is your responsibility based on your personal situation. Protect that responsibility. Two, go on the internet and find original interviews and documents and read them yourself. Third, look at multiple sources. Fourth, be skeptical of everything you hear and verify all important facts.
Above all, inform yourself. Call a truce with family and friends and have reasonable discussions on what you want the outcome of the election to provide for our country and your family. Then make an informed choice.
God Bless America – even with all of our issues she is the world’s best hope.
JAMES CARTER
