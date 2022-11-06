Emerald Isle, N.C.
Nov. 1, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
This US president immediately upon taking office took action that resulted in the cancelation of the Keystone XL Pipeline after pledging to “end fossil fuels.” Gasoline cost immediately started to skyrocket. His plan is for everyone to go out and purchase a new $60,000+ electric vehicle and scrap their oil furnace for solar panels from China.
This US president immediately upon taking office stopped building on the US southern border wall and terminated the “remain in Mexico” policy. Since he took office approximately 5.5 million undocumented immigrants have crossed into our country and that number does not include the got-a-ways or the pounds of fentanyl. This president’s response to the situation is to announce that “the border is secure.”
This US president’s Afghanistan exit strategy consisted of closing Bagram Airbase and removing US military personnel prior to evacuating thousands of US citizens and allies. He also left billions of dollars of US military equipment for the Taliban. This action sent a clear message to our adversaries including China and Russia.
This US president’s Democrat colleagues have supported defunding the police, cash-less bail, not charging shoplifters for thefts under $1000 and in many cases just not prosecuting certain crimes. As crime has surged this president has been extremely slow to address the increase in violent behavior.
This US president’s Justice Department has sent a letter to all state attorneys general warning that they could be violating civil rights laws if they keep minors from receiving “gender-affirming care.” During this president’s administration it seems to be OK for primary school teachers to have discussions with their students regarding their gender without their parent’s knowledge.
This president’s party has suggested packing the US Supreme Court, ending the filibuster and terminating the electoral college in an effort to keep his party in power and continue their radical socialist agenda for America.
On multiply occasions the US State Department had to walk-back this president’s public statements that he would send the US military to Taiwan’s defense if invaded by Chinese mainland forces.
This president claims that he has had absolutely no discussions with his son regarding his shady business dealings in China and Ukraine that have resulted in millions of dollars deposited into his son’s bank accounts.
This US president is often seen in public carrying cue-cards in his coat pocket that tell him what to say, what to do and what direction to go when in public. He often looks confused when leaving the podium, sometimes seeming to offer a handshake to an imaginary person.
As Americans suffer with the highest inflation in over 40 years, this president’s plans include hiring 87,000 additional IRS agents to go after American citizens and have the FBI investigate parents whose only crime is to question and protest school boards regarding what is taught to their children.
This president and his new radical party are a clear and present danger to the United States of America.
STEPHEN BACH
