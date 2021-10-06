Carteret County, N.C.
Oct. 3, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
One-stop early voting will officially begin for the municipal elections on October 14th and will extend through Saturday, October 30th. Three locations will be open. They are Board of Elections office, 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort, Western Park Community Center, 275 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point, and Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center, 100 McQueen Ave. in Newport.
Are you prepared to vote? Do you know who is on your ballot in your local town? Do you know who you are voting for?
It is so important to be prepared before you go to the voting booth. As citizens of Carteret County, you have the right to know where candidates for public office stand on issues that affect you and your children’s lives.
The League of Women Voters here in Carteret County has been hard at work making sure that voters have the information they need this election season. We encourage all eligible voters to visit VOTE411.org for information about their candidates, to find out how to register, and to check or update their registration—especially if you have recently moved or changed your name. You can also find your local races and compare your local candidates’ side by side.
Voters highly value resources such as candidate debates, forums, newspaper articles, websites, etc. to learn about the candidates asking for their votes. When the League hosts forums and online resources like Vote411.org our goal is always100% participation. If for some reason a candidate does not respond or show up to a forum, or take part in Vote411.org, the voters lose. Vote411.org will be live on October 6th.
Every day you make decisions about the people you care about. So do your elected officials. That is why local elections are so important because you are picking the leaders who make choices that will impact you and your community.
Our League here in Carteret County is committed to educating and empowering voters. This Fall we will be hosting four virtual candidate forums for the local municipal elections in Carteret County. These are open to the public and individuals can find more information on our website- http://lwvcarteretcounty.org/.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 2nd and we encourage all candidates for public office to participate and speak directly to the voters. Vote411.org also reinforces the commitment of the League of Women Voters to provide the information voters need to become empowered citizens.
Get online and get the facts. Make your voice heard on election day! Visit Vote411.org before you vote.
LEAGUE of WOMEN VOTERS of CARTERET COUNTY
