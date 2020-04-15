Beaufort, N.C.
April 12, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Have we lost our collective common sense in this country? Our forefathers and mothers, on whose shoulders we stand, would be appalled at how we have squandered their hard-won accomplishments and sacrifices. Our great nation has been brought to a dead standstill, not by the WuFlu, but by our willing capitulation to irrational fear. We are behaving as effete, dependent, and infantile people looking to government for salvation unlike our independent, God fearing, freedom loving founders.
The so-called experts dictating this madness are only expert in one thing; hysteria. How many crises does it take before we as a society wise up to the exaggerations, misrepresentations, outright lies, corruption, and incompetence of some of our leaders and see that we are being herded around like the deplorables our elites presume us to be.
If anything good comes out of this stoppage of the treadmill of life, it might be reflection on the amazingly fortuitous, vibrant, and bustling world with which we have been endowed.
In America, we can choose our own way, premised on our God-given inalienable rights, and that government exists for the people and by the people. During this time, we should all think carefully about how easily we are surrendering our civil rights without a righteous explanation.
As of this writing, NC has experienced 87 coronavirus deaths over approximately 2 months. Not to diminish the significance, but to provide perspective, this works out to 9 deaths per million of NC population. That rounds up to 1 death per 100 thousand. For Carteret County that works out to 1-2 deaths. Think of all the other obits in the News-Times during this crisis. A fair assessment would compare this with other types of deaths, but we will never see it presented that way by the media. We should be asking why.
New York state has had 440 deaths per million of population, mostly in the Queens section of NYC, which is 50% Asian. Does it make sense to stop the entire US economy based on what is happening in a small section of NYC?
What I would say to those fearful of the virus is “Stay Home.” If you have come from off, quarantine yourself. For the rest of us, let us go about our business, while maintaining distance, and common-sense precautions. If Mr. Wolf doesn’t like the way Lowes does business, then don’t go there. Same for Walmart, Belks, and Harris Teeter bowing to the virtue signaling crowd.
The coolest town in America is now the snobbiest town. Mr. Mayor, if you want to save Beaufort from all those people from off, you’re too late. Half the town got sold to a profiteer and now nobody is from Beaufort anymore. It has been suggested that town employees should work for nothing, just like the businesses being destroyed, and their salaries donated to those distressed from the heavy-handed lack of appreciation for the people that pay the wages. Let’s see how long the crisis lasts then.
During this time of acknowledgement for our Holy Blessings, I submit it is essential to maintain the welcoming, vibrant community that we all love, by letting businesses do business, with the encouragement of practicing our civic responsibilities with respect, healthful behavior, and selfless consideration towards others, as well show the outside world true leadership.
CLARK CALLAWAY
