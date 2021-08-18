Atlantic Beach, N.C.
August 16, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
For four years, the Democrats did everything they could to resist any betterment of our country under President Trump, and when Biden took over, they got rid of all of his policies out of pure spite, with no regard for U.S. citizens.
What a complete failure of an administration that has offered no workable alternatives to the progress Trump made. They spent so much time criticizing every last thing Trump did, including immigration, they have now painted themselves into a corner.
Trump made us energy independent for the first time in 70 years, created more than 5 million jobs, reduced unemployment to below 4% (pre-pandemic), and brought African-American unemployment to its lowest rate ever.
He brought the southern border under control, cut taxes and burdensome regulations, raised middle-class incomes, and negotiated strong trade agreements in place of job-killing ones like NAFTA.
Early in the Covid pandemic, Trump pushed all the forces of government, the military, and private business to join together to keep the virus from overwhelming us with Operation Warp Speed.
He stood up to China, withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, removed us from the Paris Agreement, toned down the nuclear threat from North Korea, moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to the capital Jerusalem, and brokered peace deals between Israel and five different Arab-Muslim countries,
Trump did all this while being attacked non-stop, including two corrupt impeachment trials, by Democrats, Mainstream Media, and Big Tech Monopolies.
The Washington Post has now accused the Biden administration of being illogical, inconsistent, and unclear handling the border crisis. I might add fabrication to the mix.
The New York Times said that city leaders across the country must contend with another crisis: a crime wave with no signs of ending.
CNN noted, Biden entered office with a mandate on reducing violence, but his administration has undermined the power and authority of law enforcement while crime rates have been spiking.
Mainstream media sites have now said Biden botched the Afghanistan exit. Biden assured Americans in July that the Taliban would not storm the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, stating they don't have the capability. There will be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy, said Biden, but just weeks later, U.S. troops flew helicopters to the embassy, rescuing diplomats.
Should the Republicans win back complete control of the house and Senate in 2022, as it seems possible, it will still be a battle to move us back in the right direction so long as Biden is in office and has veto power.
The mid-term elections are going to show the staggering level of buyer's remorse by Democratic voters. Yes, 2022 will be interesting, but 2024 will be critical.
MIKE PFAFF
