Morehead City, N.C.
Jan. 10, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
More games, More BS, just when you thought that the Morehead City Council members have finally matured, started thinking and quit making business decisions by their personal thoughts and interest more stupidity has come from their lack of common sense, lack of business experience and now their hate and jealousy has once again come out from several council members. It once again confirms that their interest is truly not for the people or town’s interest but 100% personal for them.
Morehead City has recently undergone a cleansing of replacing the town manager, police chief and parks-recreation director and is currently in the process of hiring a new interim town manager while wanting to eliminate the present town manager, Chris Turner, who has already proven himself.
Some council members resent him and blame him for the former town manager, police chief and recreation parks director problems even though they should have never been hired by the council.
If you recall from the media that some of the council members attempted to re-hire these people even though they had been exposed with prior problems. This confirmed they failed themselves and failed to get involved in the process of reviewing background reports on applicants. I understand they had numerous complaints on the recreation parks director and failed to act. Again, Chris Turner did what he was supposed to and solved the problem.
Mr. Turner walked in running and eliminated the problems created by some council members when they decided to give the former town manager total power and eliminated themselves from any responsibility of managing, directing, and/or knowing what was going on.
Certain council members never thanked or appreciated Mr. Turner for giving the town back to its citizens. This has been embarrassing for them as they have been exposed again.
I find it interesting that the same people or “imbeciles” are now wanting to replace Mr. Turner simply because they do not like him. They should be grateful for his changes and ability to fix problems caused by personnel who should never have been hired and would not have qualified had they cared, were interested and/or were concerned and done their due diligence on their lack of qualifications that caused the problems.
These same idiots are paying another head hunter a $25,000 fee to recruit a new town manager just because some of them do not like Chris Turner as he is all business and resolves problems.
Mr. Turner resolved the problems caused by the former managers and the town employees are very happy with the outcome and my sources tell me that the town hall is now a much more friendly place with people now smiling, happy and glad for the decisions that Mr. Turner has made. Once again spend, spend as it’s not their money.
Why would you want to eliminate a town manager for doing the job that some members of the town council failed to do and then blame him for their failures as they are the same people that gave all the responsibility away as they did not want the burden of running the town, but they only wanted their egos and title as MHC council members. You clowns failed yourself, the town, the people and now you want to hire another manager that knows nothing about the problems you caused and pay him $160,000 + when you already have a proven leader in place.
I have had several sources that praise council member Harvey Walker for his proven business background and ability to continually ask questions and attempts to keep this present council from making more bad decisions and working behind closed doors like they have for many years.
Mr. Walker is a refreshing politician that actually cares for the town and its people and is not afraid to ask questions and expects honest answers in lieu of “Business as Usual Behind Closed Doors.”
VERNON HILL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.