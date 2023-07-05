Atlantic Beach, N.C.
July 3, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Folks with student loan debt got played. Biden gave false hope, and many folks fell for it.
After 37 years in the Senate, Biden knew he couldn’t legally forgive student debt. When Pelosi was Speaker of the House, she told Biden it was illegal without an act of Congress. The White House lawyers told Biden it was unlawful.
But Biden’s handlers told him to make the promise anyway. Handlers said, let the Courts look like the bad guys, and you will look like a potential hero. Many fell for it hook—line and sinker.
The same thing happened in California when Governor Newsom appointed a Reparations Task Force.
The irony here is that Newsome wanted taxpayers who never owned slaves to pay money to folks who were never slaves and in a state that was never considered a slave state.
The task force recommended a payout of $800 billion, or almost three times CA’s budget. So what did Newsom do after hearing the proposed payout: he mostly kept quiet but eventually said that reparations are about “more than cash payments.”
It was a Liberal ploy by Newsom to win favors, support, and future votes while offering false hope.
Don’t feel bad; many smart folks can get played, as in the case of Biden playing Senator Joe Manchin. When Biden and Machin met to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act, they agreed that the bill was designed to pay down the national debt and shore up America’s fossil fuel energy. So Manchin signed on the dotted line and was played as Biden’s partisan agenda ignored fossil energy and fiscal responsibility.
And quite a few voters got played. While campaigning for president, Biden said he was a moderate Democrat and would return the country to normalcy by uniting us all.
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, shame on both of us. Remember this when Biden wants your vote in 2024.
MIKE PFAFF
