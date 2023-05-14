Atlantic Beach, N.C.
May 11. 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
I write this letter in response to The Letter To The Editor titled “The dystopian nightmare of Vouchers,” dated May 7, 2023.
The writer points us to reading an opinion letter in Forbes by Peter Greene. Mr. Greene is a public school advocate with 39 years as a high school teacher. Mr. Greene also writes many opinion pieces in The Progressive Magazine, a left-leaning publication. No bias, Eh?
The “Editor’s Note” removes the author’s #1 argument concerning vouchers sucking funding from public school budgets. As the editor correctly notes, scholarship voucher funding does not come from the education budget, but from the general fund's bucket.
The author also states that people with low incomes will be left in “public schools” due to vouchers being used by the wealthy but then says, “many of the for-profit, private schools are not as good as the public schools.” If this is true, what is her complaint about low-income kids attending better public schools?
According to EdNC, SB406 would remove the income eligibility requirements for the Opportunity Scholarship program. Still, it would award scholarships on a sliding scale, with household income determining the amount awarded while ensuring families needing assistance receive the most significant scholarships.
So in actuality, the Opportunity Scholarship program in NC prioritizes and helps low-income students attend private schools they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford. A 2023 North Carolina Statewide study found that 68% of NC voters support expanding Opportunity Scholarships.
The author states that many private schools use underqualified teachers. She should have mentioned the data from the Schools and Staffing Survey conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics that a third of public secondary math teachers have neither a college major nor a minor in the fields they teach.
The last several years have seen many public school systems hiring underqualified teachers due to staffing shortages and fewer qualified folks applying for teaching jobs.
In 2022, researchers at Kansas State University looked into education workforce data to find to what extent they rely on underqualified teachers. New Hampshire, Washington DC, North Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey are the top five with the most unqualified public teachers.
North Carolina, the third highest of all fifty states, plus DC, hired 14,822 underqualified teachers, or about fifteen percent.
The author states that a quarter of the school districts in Missouri have gone to a four-day workweek due to a lack of funding. The truth is the four-day workweek is a gimmick to recruit and retain teachers.
Reading between the lines, her letter seems to have a hidden agenda: teacher pay. This author has previously stated that teacher pay should be significantly increased based on “respect.” NC is considering revamping its teacher pay system that ties teacher pay to merit instead of years of experience or respect.
The John Locke Foundation, which publishes the Carolina Journal, is a government watchdog group that believes in limited government and free markets. Art Pope, an NC businessman, lawyer, politician, and co-founder of the John Locke Foundation, provides most of their financial support.
As someone once said, there are two sides to every story.
MIKE PFAFF
P.S. My letter was written with old-fashioned intelligence, not artificial intelligence (AI Bot).
