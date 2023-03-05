Peletier, N. C.
Feb. 28, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
As we look towards the appointment of a new commissioner for Peletier, concerns about one of the candidates have started to surface. Because of this, I’ve decided to announce my nomination in advance, as I have the ideal candidate that would be a credit to the board.
Initially, my plan was to nominate Garrey Borrughs, who is a well-respected and long-time resident of Peletier, and someone who would make an excellent addition to this board. I eagerly anticipate his run for commissioner in November. Alternately, I have selected Donna Bierly as my nominee. She has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Peletier through her hard work on various projects, including the Waste Site Ordinance, the Speed Limit on Peletier Loop Rd. and her Bike Helmet initiative. Her efforts have already made a significant, positive impact on our community.
What's more, Donna has made a habit of regularly attending town meetings, where she has consistently displayed her dedication to the needs and aspirations of our town. This is precisely the kind of public servant we need in Peletier, someone who has proven their unwavering commitment to the residents of Peletier.
As a commissioner and a resident of Peletier, I urge my peers and the mayor to consider Donna Bierly for the position of commissioner! Let her share her vision and plans for Peletier and support her to ensure a better future for our town. Join us on March 6th at 6:30 pm, and God willing, the right choice will be made for Peletier.
TIM QUINN
Peletier Commissioner
