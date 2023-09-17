Beaufort, N.C.
Sept. 14, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
As a former town board member, I was part of the Board of Commissioners 10 years ago who worked very hard to entice the NPD Ferry system to Beaufort. At that time downtown businesses were struggling economically despite the attraction of mega yachts at the Beaufort Docks.
Our hope was the NPS Ferry would bring needed customers to the downtown. A hope that proved true. Now merchants complain about parking spaces taken by ferry customers. If not for them then who? Employees, business owners, a few visitors? How many would be paying customers?
Unfortunately, not understood is ferry visitors frequently return days or weeks later to shop and eat after having seen the charm of the downtown area. This exposure is effective and constant advertising for the town. With out continued passive advertising of Beaufort how long will Beaufort be considered one of the ‘Best Small Towns in America’?
Towns do not operate like businesses with a profit and loss annual statement. Towns must provide certain services by law and provide others for the benefit of citizens regardless of whether or not revenues and costs even out. Such is the ferry service. The town hall may not benefit directly but town economy does.
Incidentally, the local NPS did not make the decision to go with a single provider. The requirement came from the National Park Service and, I believe is a policy followed by all national parks.
The Beaufort Docks lease will expire Dec. 31, 2023. Significant repairs must be made to the docks before a new lease is to be let. How long before work is complete, a year - or maybe two. No mega yachts downtown, no delightful vistas of Carrot Island and the feral horses for the duration. Instead. heavy equipment, disruptive construction and a big mess.
Will visitors come to downtown for that? If the ferry riders leave Beaufort who will replace them? What about parking revenues? Plenty of parking will be available. What will downtown businesses do for customers; how will they attract them?
Can downtown businesses survive months or possible years under these conditions? The town cared enough to make concessions to get the NPS previously to support downtown economy. Why not again when it will be desperately needed. Will Beaufort’s “Coolest Small Town” maintain this designation, will businesses ever recover?
It is not too late to negotiate with the NPS to maintain the Beaufort service. It may well be the only means by which downtown merchants make it through the coming months of dock reconstruction. I sincerely hope the town will reconsider and negotiate with the NPS for a suitable long term lease agreement. If not, for sure another municipality will.
ANN CARTER
