Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Feb. 5, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
A study led by John Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics investigated lockdowns and restrictions during Covid-19. Their analysis concluded that lockdowns had “little to no effect” in limiting deaths due to the virus. The study did suggest that limiting gatherings may have been “counterproductive and increased the death rate.”
Lockdowns have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted, according to the Journal Studies in Applied Economics. The early lockdowns “have had devastating effects that contributed to reducing economic activity, rising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, added to the opioid crisis when canceling many surgeries, and contributing to domestic violence.” They found the only evidence that might have helped reduce mortality rates was the closing of bars.
Researchers in the Johns Hopkins University study wrote. "Such a standard benefit-cost calculation leads to a strong conclusion: “lockdowns should be rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy instrument."
Governor Cooper called statewide lockdowns “a matter of life or death,” so when he said he was following the science by closing many businesses, social distancing, and masking mandates, he meant following the liberal science. And by the way, Cooper violated his social distancing and masking mandates.
Cooper permanently shut down 1,778 small businesses and temporarily closed another 1,237. He’s only concerned with large companies with big money, so don’t expect any apologies from him.
According to The Carolina Budget & Tax Center, one in five jobs, paying less than $27,000 per year, are gone forever. The Carolina Journal reports that NC lost 300,000 jobs due to the Covid recession, the most significant decline in the southern US.
Cooper’s record of being number twenty with states having the most extended number of days with mandated shutdowns and stay-at-home orders is something I’m sure of which he is very proud. Of the 19 states that ad lockdown more days than NC, 16 have Democratic governors.
Thank goodness local Carteret County officials didn’t listen to Cooper’s mandates and were flexible enough to develop reasonable guidelines that brought about record-setting revenues.
The data site FiveThirtyEight indicates NC has a slight advantage in Republican voters statewide. And according to data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, Republicans have won 58.2 percent of the time since 2012.
It’s time that we use this voter advantage in the 2024 governor election. Our progressive Attorney General, Josh Stein, will run in 2024. Stein is a mini Cooper, and we must not vote him into office.
MIKE PFAFF
