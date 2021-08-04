Beaufort, N.C.
August 2, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
The town of Beaufort needs the Jim Dandy on Lennoxville Road. I am a lifetime resident of Beaufort, There was a gas station there years ago in the same sport with many of the same neighboring residential homes that are there today.
Mr. Davis is a good businessman. I think the property would be kept neat and clean. I have done business with Mr. Davis for years and have always been treated very well by him and his employees.
Beaufort needs another gas station. Our one gas station runs out of gas frequently now. This is another reason you will have to go to Morehead or down east to buy gas. Do you want to have to carry gas in cans in your car from Morehead or down east for your generator to run the refrigerator and freezer to be prepared for a hurricane coming our way? Why would you not want Beaufort to have another gas station?
The Randolph Johnson Memorial Park improvements are such a good addition to Beaufort. My great-grandchildren love it! Let’s add another improvement for the citizens of Beaufort with the Jim Dandy on Lennoxville Road!
ANNE H. SMITH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.