Morehead City, N.C.
April 4, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Our high school coaches deserve recognition for their support and encouragement to the spring athletes in our county. These men and women are more than a voice on the sideline during the game. They are more than the scheduler, bus driver and practice maker. The men and women that dedicate their time to our children are paid, it is true. However, people coach for the love of a sport, the determination to share that love with the youth and to mentor and push players, runners, and teams. They coach kids to be the best that they can be in an activity that molds them to be a better person.
Have spring sports come to a halt? Yes. Will the seasons pick back up - only time will tell. These coaches are still encouraging their players, they are still hoping to give their seniors a “senior night,” a special recognition. They still want to honor their players and their hard work. So why would the board of education even stop and think about not following through with their contracts?
We as a community are in unknown waters. Our country, the world, has no clue what happens next. Seniors have already been told that they have already passed classes if they were passing before all of this started. Is it right for the board of education to diminish their hopes of recognition for their sport, to decide that their coaches aren’t their coaches for the remaining season?
If you don’t pay their coaches what is that telling their players? Does our school system really want to tell these kids that a coach is only worth the time they give by the hour? Does our school system want to stop paying the spring coaches as a sign that the hours of worry they have for their players, the sympathy they feel for their seniors aren’t valid and worth their time?
Our coaches give so much more than the hours on the field. They reach our kids in a way no teacher, parent, or friend can ever do. They teach our kids to push themselves, to strive for greatness, to be responsible and always think of the team. I hope our board of education follows their example, that they support each team, each player and each coach during this time. I hope they decide to pay our coaches for the remaining season, to show that a team doesn’t disintegrate because life changes the rules. I hope that the board of education continues to pay or spring coaches because they understand that a coach doesn’t stop being a coach when the whistle is blown, a coach remains a part of an athlete’s life long after the time runs out.
Our athletes, our seniors, have lost so much; don’t degrade the role their coaches play in a world filled with uncertainty. We teach our athletes, our children, to keep going through the tough times, to push to the next level, to shake hands and say good game when the game is over. I hope our board of education keeps these lessons of perseverance, of sportsmanship, of dedication in the forefront of our community. I hope they don’t teach our kids NOT to “throw in the towel” during tough times. I hope they show our kids that their team, their hard work, their coaches deserve to be honored and that even if the season is cancelled the game will go on.
STEPHANIE STOLL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.