Morehead City, N.C.
April 17, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
It is important to know that if you have lost your health insurance because you have lost your job due to the coronavirus or any other reason, you should qualify for a Special Enrollment Period to apply for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). You are eligible to apply for this Special Enrollment Period for 60 days before and 60 days after you lose your insurance. You may also be eligible for a tax credit that will lower your premiums and cost sharing which will lower your out of pocket costs.
You can meet for free by phone with a Certified ACA Navigator to find out if you qualify for the Special Enrollment Period and for insurance under the Affordable Care Act for you and your family. To make an appointment, you can go to ncnavigator.net and enter your zip code to find a navigator in your area and an appointment that fits your schedule. You can also call (855) 733-3711 to make an appointment.
There are four volunteer navigators in Carteret County, working under the auspices of Legal Aid of NC, who can help consumers in eastern North Carolina. The appointment should take about an hour.
VOLUNTEER CERTIFIED NAVIGATORS in Carteret County: Karen Baggott, Fred Harvey, Helene Kelly and Barb Thomas
