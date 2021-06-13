Atlantic Beach, N.C.
June 9, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Once a falsifier, always a falsifier, and Dr. Fauci has been a falsifier more than once. As the old saying goes, fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.
From the very beginning of the Covid pandemic, Dr. Fauci came into our homes to guide us through this horrible pandemic. Most Americans, including me, fell for his calm demeanor, good bedside manner, the sound of his voice, and his gentleman looks. We trusted him and his advice even when he originally said the virus was low risk and no need to stop travel to and from China.
But, as we are starting to learn, Dr. Fauci has been willing to put millions of folks' lives at risk to benefit himself. His position on the research of extracting viruses from wild animals and infecting humans to study therapeutics proves he felt the risks were worth the benefits.
As head of the NIAID: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci’s office was financing gain-of-function research with taxpayer money, and was thanked by a Wuhan lab funder for dismissing the lab leak theory even though Fauci was alerted that the coronavirus looked engineered and possibly a bioweapon in development. Dr. Fauci forgot that the Obama Administration had banned gain-of-function research in 2014.
Facebook, a left-wing censorship company, just announced that they will no longer ban posts that claim COVID-19 was a man-made pathogen. ABC News said a lot of people have egg on their face for dismissing the Covid-19 lab leak theory.
Dr. Fauci has now admitted that surgical masks, the paper kind most of us wear, don’t really work. They offer very little protection from COVID. They are a form of make-believe. Yet, once again, while under oath in congress, Fauci claimed precisely the opposite.
Remember when Dr. Fauci was interviewed by “60 Minutes” insisting there was “no reason to be walking around with a mask,” but later claimed that guidance was actually an attempt to ration masks for healthcare workers? In other words, he thought the cost of falsifying information to the American people about how to protect themselves was worth the benefit of reserving protective equipment.
Or when Fauci was wearing a mask, even two masks at times, after he had been vaccinated and arguing with Senator Rand Paul about whether that was political theater. Dr. Fauci later admitted to George Stephanopoulos that his decision to wear a mask after being vaccinated was about imagery, not science.
In an email to Zeke Emmanuel, Chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, Fauci admitted that surgical masks don’t really work.
Dr. Fauci also led us astray on herd immunity numbers saying originally we needed 60 to 70 percent of Americans to be vaccinated, then telling The New York Times he thought he could get away with bumping that number to 85 percent of folks that needed to be inoculated. Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take the vaccine, I thought, ‘I can nudge this up a bit,’ so I went to 80, 85,” said Dr. Fauci. All of this was done with no scientific evidence at all.
Dr. Fauci had an obligation, to tell the truth, and by not doing so, he has undermined our trust. I, for one, listen to his advice with much skepticism these days.
President Trump was responsible for getting the vaccine produced in an unprecedentedly short period of time as Dr. Fauci well knows, even though Fauci originally said it would take 3 to 5 years to produce an effective vaccine.
So, ever since the virus outbreak, Dr. Fauci has made a series of miscalculations and theories regarding how to fight the pandemic and I have now found myself not listening to this guy at all. His advice has left lots of folks confused and fearful at a time when we needed strong leadership, not just an attention-seeking, self-serving guy looking for ways to make his bank account grow.
United States citizens paid with their freedoms under the falsifications provided by Dr. Fauci. And by my calculations, if Dr. Fauci was a baseball player, he would have struck out more than once.
MIKE PFAFF
