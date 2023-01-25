Pine Knoll Shores
Jan 21, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
The Saturday, January 21 edition of the News Times offers, on Page 4a, an article entitled “PKS recognized for completion and state certification for well head protection plan.” The article presents accolades for the town’s management of its public water supply system. Within the article we read of the praise posited by Mayor Brodman and Town Manager Kramer for “the town’s longtime water system supervisor.”
The name of the supervisor, however, is never mentioned in the article. That supervisor is Mr. Sonny Cunningham. He deserves recognition for his ongoing success with the water system management. Further, Mr. Cunningham has a well-recognized reputation for his kindness and proficiency in his dealing with the town’s permanent home owners and second homeowners.
The article should be captioned “Sonny Does It Again.”
JOHN MANDEVILLE
