Morehead City, N.C.
Nov.9, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
RE: We urgently need your help...Boy Scouts of America, Nov 9, 2022.
The question was asked in the letter to the editor..."Is there any other youth program that can do this for your youth?" The answer is "Yes." The fastest growing "Scout Like" organization in the USA is called Trail Life USA.
Wikipedia states, "Trail Life USA is a faith-based non-aligned Scouting organization providing youth mentorship and character development to more than 40,000 boys in the United States. The organization was founded in 2013 in response to changes in the membership policy of the Boy Scouts of America to allow the participation of openly gay leadership."
Both of my sons became Eagle Scouts in troops associated with local churches in Morehead City. Similarly, Trail Life USA is based on new troop formulation in league with a local church. One of my grandsons is a scout in his Trail Life troop in Winston Salem.
Having attended his meetings, Trail Life is very similar to the old BSA with uniforms, ranks, badges, and parental leadership. The fatal fall off in membership of the BSA has provided the path for Trail Life and is now the way forward in the scouting world.
MICHAEL DOLAN
