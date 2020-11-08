Swansboro, N.C.
Nov. 2, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
As a retired Marine Officer and a longtime county resident I am quite concerned about what is going on with our county library system. It appears that our new county librarian has embarked on a severe program of book culling within each library. It also appears that many of the books selected for disposal are military history books.
This county is heavily populated with military retirees and veterans that have always been interested in these subjects. It concerns me that our library system seems to be going down a path that is counter to the reading needs of our veteran population.
At the Western Carteret Public Library, I have seen books by such renowned authors as Stephen Ambrose and Cornelius Ryan removed. The venerable 39 volume Time-Life series on WWII within the Freedom Collection was decimated after fourteen individual volumes were sold to Better World Books. The remaining twenty-five volumes were disposed of and remain in the Friends of Western Carteret Public Library’s used bookstore, Second Chances. One could see by the outer covers that these were well-used and respected resource books.
I would ask that our county librarian stop disposing books until she has some time within the county and gains a better appreciation of this county’s demographics.
W.S. AITKEN
Colonel, USMC (Retired)
