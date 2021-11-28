Morehead City, N.C.
Nov.22, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
In your recent Veterans Day Issue of the News-Times you penned an editorial concerning the Debt owed to our veterans through health care. I agree with your basic premise that quality health care is in fact a debt we owe to all who stepped up to answer our nation’s call.
You further mentioned the topic of veteran suicide. I also applaud the recognition that this issue is one of utmost importance and deserves the most thorough and careful attention we can provide. Where I take some issue with your article is the impression you provide that nothing is being done to meet this important issue. Nothing can be further from the truth.
The facts are that the Veterans Administration (VA) and numerous other agencies both in and out of government are working very hard to understand this very complicated issue and come up with means and measures to make significant progress toward reducing the instances of veteran suicide and to help veterans , their families, and the community to recognize the signs and provide meaningful help.
As the VA recognizes that there is no single and simple causation to Veteran suicide there will be no single or simple solution to this issue. The VA is involved in over a dozen major initiatives aimed at helping to reduce the incidence of veteran suicide.
One of these initiatives is functioning here in our own community. Together With Veterans (TWV) is a growing nationwide program of veteran communities who are dedicated to reducing and ultimately preventing veteran suicide. TWV is a network of community-based organizations located around the country providing a veteran-lead and veteran-controlled approach to helping veterans and their families and community recognize the signs of stress leading to suicide and assisting in the coordinated response to best help the veteran in stress.
Here in Carteret and surrounding counties The Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast (VCCC) is one such TWV organization. We were organized over three years ago and went through an extensive training program and have developed an action plan to help meet the needs of this community.
The VCCC is a 501c3 charitable organization and is comprised of Veteran service Organization like the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, The Military Order of the Purple Heart, The Women’s Veterans of America and other similar organizations. We are joined by members of the local and regional VA offices, Veteran services Offices and several community mental health providers.
Our efforts are guided by the following strategies, Reducing Stigma and promote Help Seeking, Promote Lethal Means Safety, Provide Suicide Prevention Training, Enhance Primary Care Suicide Prevention and Improve Access to Quality Care.
Our current efforts are focused on providing Suicide Prevention Training to any group or individual in our area of service. (If you are reading this you are in our area of service). We feature various protocols which depending on your needs will recommend the best fit. Our trainings are free and we will either come to you or arrange a location. There are no membership fees associated with our organization but we do accept tax deductible contributions.
As we are still in our infancy, we still have lots of work to do but there are some signs of hope. Statistics for veteran suicide are only released after very careful analysis and usually only after two years. The 17 veteran suicides per day figure is based upon 2017 information which until very recently was the most current available. In the past 30 days the VA has released Information for the 2018-19 time period. This newly released information shows some level of decrease across the board (the stats are presented across several comparisons). It is too soon to declare that this decrease is in fact a trend or if it is just anomalous. It is at least hopeful as it could have been in the other direction.
Again, I want to thank you for bringing up this topic to your readers. We are working on the issue as are many others. We need everyone’s help and welcome any and all support. You can contact us at vccctwv2019@gmail.com or call at 919 749 2309.
JIM NELSON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.