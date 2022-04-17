Indian Beach, N.C.
Apr. 13, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
The article that ran on the front page the News Times on Saturday, April 9, stating the Town of Indian Beach has the highest property crime rate in the state is completely misleading, inaccurate, and quite frankly, irresponsible. The article gave no credit to a reporter, nor did it cite any sources. When questioned the paper did give two websites as sources; both of these sites promote and sell home security systems.
After reviewing the source sites, it appears this article was a simple “copy and paste” effort on someone’s part. The information in the article was not verified with town management, the Indian Beach Police Department nor the SBI. The article did not give any clarification or explanation on the date. One of the source sites actually did have the following statement, which was not included in the paper’s article:
“Indian Beach is a largely tourist community with just over 100 permanent residents. The town is on Bogue Banks, which is a barrier island just off North Carolina’s coast. The tiny resident population and large tourist volume are the biggest reasons why the community has a high property crime rate, with a total of 21 incidents contributing to its rate.”
The crimes rates do not take into account the surge in population during the summer months. The article states during 2019 Indian Beach had 176.5 incidents per 1,000 people, the actual number of property crimes incidents in 2019 as reported by the SBI was 22 and 21 in 2020.
We are unsure as to the intent of the article, Indian Beach as a part of Bogue Banks contributes greatly to the economic well-being of Carteret County. Indian Beach has police officers on duty 24/7 and wants to assure its residents and guests our police department does everything within its power to keep people and property safe.
TIM WHITE
Town Manager
DALE WILLIFORD
Mayor
