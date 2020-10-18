Newport, N.C.
Oct. 5, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I was enjoying the Sunday paper last week until I ran across a letter to the editor entitled “Trump Disrespects Veterans.” Everyone is entitled to their opinion but when you pick up an obvious and flagrant lie by the drive by media that President Trump called veterans “suckers and losers” and try to forward it as accurate and truthful then I must question the motive. This lie has been debunked by people who were on the scene including John Bolton who has proven to be no friend of the President. The corrupt media’s source is a usual anonymous.
I did not enjoy the sparring between candidates Trump and McCain during the last primaries. There were many exaggerated and inflammatory statements that came from both sides. I have always had the utmost respect and admiration for John McCain’s military service which included bravery in battle, sacrifice and courage as at POW in Vietnam and the class he displayed while enduring lifelong injuries he received while a POW. However as a politician he appeared to be a RINO (Republican in name only) whose main objective was to fight and undermine much of what President Trump was trying to do. It seemed that his severe dislike of President Trump would override what was good for the country.
No president has had more respect for and been a stronger supporter of the military than President Trump. He restored our military from a depleted and neglected force back to the greatest in the world. He repaired the VA medical program from the disaster that was literally letting some of our veterans die to an organization that gives veterans the care and respect that they deserve in a timely manner.
I understand differences in opinion and that there are some personalities that just do not get along. What I cannot understand is the lack of recognition of a job well done. President Trump in the pre-virus portion of his first term brought us out of the “you need to accept this as the new normal” atmosphere of the Obama/Biden era into a thriving economy with returning manufacturing, low unemployment for all sectors of the country and jobs for anyone willing to work. The China Pandemic threw a wrench into the whole world economy. How the many “Monday morning quarterbacks” can question his handling of this disaster is beyond belief to me. I would hate to have had to live through this situation with Joe Biden (or whoever the handlers are) in charge.
I have lived in this country for over 70 years and regardless of its flaws it is still the best system of government and the best place on earth to live. Many changes and improvements have been made over the decades and there is still more to do. But meaningful and helpful change will not come under a Democrat/Socialist government. The strength of our country does not come from the size or intrusiveness of our government but from the freedom of all our citizen to operate in a system of free enterprise protected by a system of law and order. The Socialist left will kill businesses large and small, raise taxes at every opportunity, promote expensive programs designed to give them more power over you and your every activity and make our system of law and order ineffective.
Don’t flush our country down the drain by voting in a system of government that has failed every place it has ever been tried. Let’s KEEP AMERICAN GREAT!
ROBERT MERRITT
