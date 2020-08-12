Indian Beach, N.C.
August 10, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Vicious, political wars, divide the nation---
Hate, and riots, with no reconciliation.
In the cities, tribal gangs sell drugs, and steal, and murder.
Without citizen support, living there, will never be better.
Big banks, and big drug companies, commit crimes
Of greed, with lawyers’ lies, and clever bribes---white collar crimes.
Government agencies, do not act for the common good.
Approved farm chemicals, and poisons, are in the food.
Unsafe drugs are approved; doctors prescribe, like pushers for profit.
Broken minds, and broken lives, are the arithmetic of profit,
Too many foreign goods, close factories.
Workers lose their jobs, hurting families.
Bank credit cards push reckless credit, high-interest, money lend-ing;
Government, borrows, taxes, and then buys votes, by spending---
Making the future, a slavery of public and private debt,
A mountain of debt, citizens can never repay, or forget.
Justice, equality, and freedom are just words, with a definition.
Nation, is an idea, a general agreement, a belief, a conviction.
A free nation, offers life, and opportunity, and liberty, at the beginning,
But if principle, and truth, and united purpose are lost, then that is the ending.
R. TAFT BENTLEY
