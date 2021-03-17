Newport, N.C.
Mar. 15, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Now I am a Neanderthal because the president said so. Of course this president is a socialist and the first thing to do is dehumanize those that do not have the same opinion, and you begin to work toward making them outcasts, because you work in a culture of yourself and friends.
To take all the steps to socialism the first thing to do is cut those that see different from communicating.
Second, you must get rid of the God-fearing people and religious sector because of their right to assembly and right to life.
Third, metro police officers are overwhelmed and the military starts to take over their duties (central government controlled rather than local).
Fourth, they make laws and determine that guns need not be in public hands. When you are this far in losing freedoms it will be hard to stop.
Fifth, they tell you nothing or very little, and everything they will say is OK. And lie about everything to meet the OK, don’t worry philosophy.
Sixth, the socialists have real problems for years to get the vote to go one way all the time but seem to have figured it out and make laws to enact so it will al-ways be one way.
China and Russia and his loyalists who are the companies that pay his friends I’m sure are saying “thank you President.”
The president is pitiful. Nothing to say to anybody but reading the lines in front of him. When the only time he was asked fair questions his handlers cut him off immediately. The president is what one gets when they vote for a candidate that says “vote for me and I’ll tell you what I’ll do.”
President Biden, tear down the political wall and the physical wall need not stay.
Half of the USA.
CARLYLE WATERS
