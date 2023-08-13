Beaufort, N.C.
Aug. 11, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
In order to keep the sight of windmills from offending our “money bearing tourists, the “planning board” a year or so ago decided to move them 30 miles offshore. This would cause immense expense to operate!
Now our military wishes to ban them there because at that distance they would interfere with aircraft carrier training.
Before I go further, what is so offensive about a windmill churning away while producing electricity without emitting carboniferous exhaust? Texas, California, and other states with oil wells have far more windmills than the oil producing and drilling towers!
So, my suggestion is to establish them five miles or so offshore so that the aircraft carriers can freely operate at the 30-mile range. Also, from Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout the shoreline is relatively uninhabited so that the wealthy tourists would not be “offended” by their presence!
Before those who say that the windmill blades kill our birds, why not put lights and sound generating devices (of relatively low frequency) on the blades?
Also, why not listen to our ecology scientists who tell us that our climate is changing big time, and for the worse because of our burning of carboniferous fuels?
Or just ask a commercial fisherman who notices the encroachment of our tidal surges and the increasing temperature of our ocean waters?
One last suggestion would be to also use tidal surges to turn generator blades (if you have ever been to Beaufort Inlet on a changing tide you know what I mean!) or even buoys which would oscillate like yo-yo’s to spin the rotors?
BEN DAY
