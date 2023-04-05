Newport, N.C.
April 2, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Here is how conservative leadership in some states would like to protect our school children:
Limit or ban discussion about LGBTQ and their identities and ban transgender health care for minors.
Ban children from learning about race in American history, so called Critical Race Theory.
Ban some social media like TikTok or Instagram because it might harm the mental health and wellbeing of children.
But, there are limits to what some conservative leadership is willing to do to protect children:
They do not support universal school lunch programs.
They do not support child allowances to keep families out of poverty.
They do not support women’s right to choose how to plan their families.
10 states do not have Medicaid expansion, so millions of families with children do not have access to regular care.
And they refuse to do anything more to reduce the chances of more school shootings and to keep kids from dying from gun violence.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021 said that firearms are the leading cause of death for children and adolescents in the United States.
When it comes to the real, actual threats to our children in schools like poverty, hunger, sickness and guns, conservatives do not have the will to take action.
D. MILLER
