Atlantic Beach, N.C.
June 27, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Republicans, unlike Democrats, are fortunate to have several qualified leaders running for president in 2024. Although once the Democrats push Biden off the ticket, I’m sure we will see several liberals toss their hats into the ring.
With a boatload of candidates for the GOP nominee, some are looking for a VP slot, some are looking for more considerable speaking fees, some are looking for book deals, and some want to be president.
Democrat Robert F Kennedy Jr. has announced his intentions to run for president in 2024.
Democrats, the pro-Biden Media, and Big Pharma have already started verbally attacking Kennedy. Their dislike of Kennedy is more vicious than their treatment of Trump, which leads me to believe they have serious cause for concern.
To learn about Kennedy's candidacy, I listened to some of his speeches, visited his website, and looked at folks who attack and loathe him. Several polls show that Kennedy is already less hated than Trump or Biden.
The opinion journalists at the NY Times, Washington Post, Politico, MSNBC, NPR, etc., are tripping over each other to see who can come up with the most egregious attacks to discredit Kennedy. Some left-leaning news outlets label him as a Republican in Kennedy clothes.
The pro-Biden media are relentlessly attacking Kennedy to falter his campaign. Social media like Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram have silenced Kennedy’s speeches and interviews.
I won’t go into all of Kennedy's positions except to say he opposes American involvement in Ukraine; believes transgender athletes should not participate in female sports; supports gay marriage but would allow churches to refuse ceremonies, and criticizes the CIA, FBI, DOJ, Bill Gates, and Dr. Fauci.
His position on race relations is not guilt for one’s ancestors but compassion through programs of community repair and improvement.
He believes our government and Big Tech agencies are spying, regulating, and censoring Americans and feels the current border situation is a complete failure by the government.
Kennedy is pro-choice but stated that every abortion is a tragedy. He is an environmentalist who advocates for renewable energy development, is a strong-minded anti-vaxxer, and supports the second amendment.
Kennedy believes Wall Street controls the SEC, Big Pharma controls the CDC and FDA, Big Tech controls the FTC, and Lobbyists control Congress.
As Kennedy insinuates, freedom of speech is the capstone of all other rights and freedoms. Once a government has the power to silence its opponents, no other rights are safe.
Kennedy comes with some baggage, including past legal troubles. He’s a long shot, but so was Jimmy Carter.
For those who no longer trust the government or the media, who would like someone to stand up against special interest groups, who want someone willing to fight government corruption and corporate collusion, who feel Biden has left our country in dire straits, you should give Kennedy a close look.
MIKE PFAFF
