Newport, N.C.
October 29, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Friends, we urgently need your help. The Boy Scouts of America has a terminal disease. It is dying a slow but persistent death.
It all began several years ago when a bunch of lawyers sueded the Scouting Organization for Sexual Abuse of some of its Scouting youth. The abuse occurred over 30 years ago but there is no statute of limitations for sexual abuse and there was the potential for lawyers to make a lot of money.
Scouting has had a youth protection program for many years to try and curtail this problem of abuse, which is a national one. Despite Scouting’s effort, the lawyers won and will receive over a billion dollars for themselves and their clients.
As an indirect consequence of this, churches who sponsored Scouts have dropped their sponsorship and over one million youth and adult volunteers have quit Scouting. Since registration used to be $35 per year, this meant a loss of over $35,000,000 per year to Scouts and its National Organization.
Yearly registration costs are now over $100 and since then, the monies for the professional scouts have dried up and we have lost many of these talented and dedicated men and women. The increased costs have led to many Scouts quitting which is leading to a vicious circle, that continues to worsen. This is only part of the problem.
Camps run by Scouting are running down with no or little money to keep them up. In our Council, the Eastern Carolina Council, 2 of our camps are up for sale. These are Camp Charles and Camp Sam Hatcher, the latter in Carteret County.
This will leave only Camp Bodie in Beaufort County. It is a nice camp but in dire need of repairs.
Those of you who have grown up in Scouting, know what a fabulous organization this is. You also know what Scouting has done for you, your profession and your character. The scouting’s mission statement says, “to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.” Is there any other youth program that can do this for your youth?
Pack 61 in Newport has a long (over 65 years) and distinguished history. Because of attrition and costs, it is now down to one Cub Scout and a couple of adult leaders. If you know any youth and adults who would like to have a good time and be part of an organization that will change their lives for the good, please have them contact us.
Hopefully, attracting new Scouts and Adult leaders will be more than putting a band-aid on this terminal disease.
Meanwhile, “When the last Scout leaves, please turn out the lights.”
RICHARD BLOOMFIELD, MD, Unit Commissioner
PHILIP FLYNT, Cub Master
MARK ANEUBER, District Executive (919) 459-2888
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.