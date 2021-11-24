It ain’t over ‘til it’s over
Morehead City, N.C.
Nov. 19, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
And the Rittenhouse trial ain’t over yet. The 18-year-old has been lined up for a Monday night interview on Fox News, and a protest against the acquit-tal blocked a major traffic artery In New York on the very night of the verdict. In spite of all the left-wing media’s rhetoric con-demning Rittenhouse before the trial even began, the jury appar-ently possessed enough raw courage to overcome attempts to intimidate its members and found enough reasonable doubt to acquit. So, who were the men he shot, and what’s next?
Taking first things first, Jo-seph Rosenbaum was a suicidal and convicted child molester, a bail jumper who tried to grab Rittenhouse’s rifle after chasing him and threatening to kill him.
Anthony Huber chased Rit-tenhouse and hit him with a skateboard; Huber was an ex-con, who had served some time in prison for choking his mother. Gaige Grosskreutz testified in court that he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse, and acknowledged that his carry permit had ex-pired.
None of these facts can justi-fy killing—unless done in self-defense, an integral part of American law extant since be-fore the nation’s founding, a law now under assault itself.
So, did Rittenhouse act in self-defense? The Kenosha jury decided that he did. Those twelve persons heard the wit-nesses and saw the evidence. No one who was not there did. But many who did not attend the trial will continue to accuse him of the crimes and deny his ac-quittal.
But everyone must live with the jury’s verdict, and that in-cludes Kyle Rittenhouse. For this young man, his life will never return to what it was be-fore he made a childish decision to be present during a protest, fantasizing that he would protect people and property with an assault-style firearm. His dream of heroism led him down an ill-fated path, and he will probably spend the rest of his life paying for it.
My prediction in the after-math of this tragic event and the equally deplorable jury trial is that we will continue to have so-called peaceful protests, result-ing in more people losing their lives, more property being de-stroyed, and more hatred being generated.
Until we rid ourselves of ul-tra-extremism—in both political parties and on the part of both liberals and conservatives—peaceful protests will continue to morph into violence. It seems to have become a way of life for many Americans.
Yogi had it right: it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.
JERE GEURIN
