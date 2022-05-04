Morehead City, N.C.
May 2, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Save valuable time, skip opinion pieces by Star Parker.
These are just a checklist of mindless Republican generalizations: Democrats are socialists; Republicans are patriots; Democrats are ruining the economy/education/social fabric/morals/the whole country, etc.
Most recently, and highlighting her hypocrisy, she accused the New York times (NYT) of being a left-wing propaganda machine.
According to Star’s (agonized) analysis, when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said one thing about Trump after January 6th in private and another in public, the NYT took his words out of context.
The problem with her argument is that the actual recording is available all over the internet. We heard it for ourselves. Nothing out of context there.
She informs us further that a Gallup poll late last year reported only 36% of Americans trusting the media, and she connects this somehow to the NYT. Really? I would call this poll a high IQ score for Americans.
Star fails to mention the real culprits: Fox Entertainment, the Drudge Report, Breitbart, and Infowars. Wikipedia lists over 70 fake news web sites. Take a look!
Can we prove the quality of a newspaper like the NYT? Does it suffice to say that they conduct their own exhaustive research, often over years, and sit on every story until its veracity is beyond doubt, or that they admit errors and correct them immediately, a hallmark of ethical journalism?
Do awards matter? The NYT has won 132 Pulitzer Prizes for excellence in journalism in a range of categories, more than any other newspaper! Also, three Peabody awards.
How about subscriptions around the world? Over ten million in 2021.
Star left that out. But no worries, there’s always Hunter’s laptop.
According to Star the NYT only recently verified Hunter Biden’s emails on the laptop, a story initially broken by the NY Post in October 2020, and claims further that the NYT waited until after the election in November 2020 to acknowledge the laptop, a serious ethical accusation.
Turns out, it’s not true. The NYT published “What We Know and Don’t About Hunter Biden and a Laptop” by Adam Goldman on Oct. 22, 2020, updated and republished it on Sept. 13, 2021. So much for Star’s own research.
Letter-length prevents me from describing her sham non-profit here. It will have to wait.
SUSAN SCHURER
