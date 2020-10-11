Beaufort, N.C.
October 8, 2020
To the Editor:
To me there is a significant difference between reporting the news (all the news) whether or not it supports your agenda and providing bits of news and lots of opinion calling it news. The three major networks call their evening (news??) programs: ABC World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News. Several other networks such as CNBC, CNN, Fox, MSNBC, etc. do not list news in the titles of most of their programs.
The Russia Collusion investigation lasted in excess of 2 years and according to a MONEY article published October 7 the cost was nearly $32 million. The big three networks along with all the other media covered it almost non-stop, however when the documents were declassified on the Brennan notes “that revealed Brennan briefed former President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s purported “plan” to tie then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia as ‘a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server’ ahead of the 2016 election.” I find it interesting that the big three NEWS networks (ABC, CBS, NBC) did not spend 1 second on the story during their evening news???? the day the story broke.
The media has made a big deal of our battle ground state Senate race between Tillis and Cunningham. The nasty ads go both ways, but the recent allegations against Cunningham have been covered on our local big three channels, but I have not heard a word about it on their national network news programs. Granted there have been sex scandals for many years in government, but shouldn’t this have been mentioned on the network since it is in a battleground state? In a NORTH STATE JOURNAL article October 8, a second allegation was noted dating back to 2012. Why is this not reported? Is it because Cunningham is a Dem?
The “undecided voters” at the Biden town hall moderated by Lester Holt, included a number of people that had appeared on MSNBC as Biden and/or democrat supporters. I heard a person who has covered politics and news for many years, say he has always had a lot of respect for Lester Holt; but that he is disappointed to see him involved with something like this that is touted as one thing and is actually something else which could have easily been vetted and not mislabeled. Politico said “Biden receives a nationally televised, hour-long infomercial.”
It is terrible that there does not seem to be anywhere we can go and always get a straight representation of the true news worthy events. They all seem to have their own agenda, rather than reporting facts.
Turner Pigford
