Atlantic Beach, N.C.
May 23. 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Runaway inflation with no end in sight, the takeover by illegals at the southern border, sky-high murders and insurrections in Dem-run cities, etc.
Is it too late for a political course correction for Dems with such little time before the November elections?. Many polls say it will be a disaster for the dysfunctional Democratic Party, with two-thirds of Americans saying we are headed in the wrong direction.
Biden, Pelosi, and other Dems continue to push their radical policies and anti-America agenda, regardless of how much buyer remorse is expressed by citizens.
Biden is utterly underwater at this point, and unless something is done about the economy (God forbid a recession), Dems running for seats in congress will drown with him. Continuing to take a defensive posture on most issues facing the country is probably not the best route for Joe.
Reality is gone for most liberal elites while they continue with their fantasies no matter how it hurts “we the people” or destroys our country. It’s all about power and control over John and Jane Doe.
After fifteen months of denial, Biden, CNN, and The New York Times admitted a Covid vaccine was in place before Biden took office. The Media is slowly starting to sway from Biden.
Democrats need to realize they can’t continue to count on young, politically low I-Q voters or Independents to win in November. And they sure can’t influence voters by touting Biden’s accomplishments.
Democrat's best bets are 1) quit blaming Trump for what’s going wrong in the country as voters are tired of hearing it., 2) Improve image by telling American voters the truth and abandoning lying skills. 3) Get off the AOC radical social issues train and focus on the economy.
MIKE PFAFF
