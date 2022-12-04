Morehead City, N.C.
Dec. 1, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
For the second straight year, the Big Rock Foundation has awarded a total of $1 MILLION to area charities, schools and service organizations! Thanks to the board, staff, sponsors, participants and all others who make the BIG ROCK so successful and rewarding.
Who would think that over fifty years ago a small fishing tournament that awarded $250 in silver dollars as first place would make such an impact on so many lives? We are blessed to be served by this group!
And just as important-how fortunate are we to have SO MANY great charities, schools and service groups to make good use of this great gift?
I have always said that Carteret County has more good charities than anywhere in the world. And they are groups that walk the walk and really do GOOD things. To see the mixture of recipients and their causes-no wonder so many people want to get to Carteret County.
The tourney also makes such an impact on local businesses too. The amount of money generated by the tourney and its events and causes is HUGE. What a great combination of fishing, fun and philanthropy. Who knows how big it can get? Can't wait to see.
Looking forward to 2023. And remember: Tight Lines change lives!
ALAN LEARY
