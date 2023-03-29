Morehead City, N.C.
Mar. 26, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
After six months of discussion, Morehead City Town Council voted 3:2 on March 14, to proceed with the next step to convert, at minimum, one third of Katherine Davis Park, located at 601 Arendell Street, to parking.
It seems like an easy fix to the increased parking needs in the growing downtown area, but several questions come to mind.
Is it a long-term solution? If not, will it eventually all become a parking lot, maybe even a parking deck? Have all other options been thoroughly explored? Is it in line with decades of beautification efforts and most recently, the Morehead City Comprehensive Plan for 2032? Is it an environmentally sound decision? Will it benefit all the people or just a few, all the time or just for special events? Is it for the greater good?
With additional plantings, Katherine Davis Park has the long-term potential to be an enormous asset to the beauty and vitality of the downtown area. If you agree that it has value, see the need to preserve it as a green space with additional landscaping, please reach out to our Town Council and let them know your thoughts as soon as you can.
Their contact info can be found at moreheadcitync.org, as well as minutes from September 20, 2022, November 15, 2022 and January 19, 2023. They are a quick read and informative about the developments of this proposal.
BETH DUFF
