Sept. 1, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Carteret County Commission districts will have to be redrawn by December, when candidates file for the 2022 election. Analysis of the new Census data by Fair Counties NC, a League of Women Voters project, shows that Carteret’s district populations are now too far out of line due to changes over the past decade.
Commission district population should be about equal, so voters have an equal say. That’s what “one person, one vote” requires. The accepted guideline is that no local district should be more than 5% above or below the new county population per commissioner.
Redrawing is a must if the highest and lowest deviation total more than 10%. Carteret’s districts are off by 41.3%! Carteret County commissioners draw their own maps, just like legislators do, but voters deserve a say in how those districts are drawn.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that is working to ensure the equal representation of all VOTERS in Carteret County. Every voter should have the same representation – and right now that does not exist.
We urge everyone to ask your commissioners what the redrawing schedule will be, when draft maps will be available for public comment, and how you and your neighbors can make your voices heard. Tell them voters want a fair and open county redistricting process. Don’t let districts drawn behind closed doors silence your voice on the vital decisions your commissioners make for Carteret County.
LEAGUE of WOMEN VOTERS of Carteret County
