Morehead City, N.C.
Feb. 13, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
You can’t just shift summer.
When the Carteret County Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution at its Feb. 7 meeting in support of changing the state’s School Calendar Law, school board members effectively threw the Crystal Coast travel and tourism industry under the big yellow school bus.
The local school board believes it should have the flexibility to bring students back to school in early August. The existing School Calendar Law mandates that North Carolina public schools open on the Monday closest to Aug. 26.
July and August are the prime months for summer family vacations. July and August are when Carteret County’s occupancy tax revenues are at their highest.
Carteret County News-Times staff writer Cheryl Burke reported in the Feb. 12 edition that school board member Travis Day asserted: “We’re not talking about shortening the summer. We’re just talking about shifting it.”
Is Mr. Day saying that ending the school year before Memorial Day would be “an even trade” for the travel and tourism industry? You can’t call early June summer, because it’s spring. Summer arrives this year on June 21.
No matter what Mr. Day and his colleagues may tell us, changing North Carolina’s school calendar law won’t make public education better; it will only make it more expensive for citizen-taxpayers.
It’s a pretty simple concept. If you compress the summer vacation period, there are fewer days of summer tourism…with less total revenue from tourism coming in to support local businesses.
A byproduct of less summer tourism is fewer tourism-generated tax dollars going into state tax coffers to pay for things like education. It’s basic economics, and travel and tourism business leaders need to step up and speak out, expressing their concerns to local elected officials.
The North Carolina Travel Industry Association will be asking the General Assembly “to preserve and protect North Carolina’s most precious tourism natural resource – summer.”
The organization adds: “Families depend on summer months to provide and enjoy affordable vacation opportunities. Erosion of the current summer calendar will hurt the state’s tourism economy…and provide less time for what matters most – family.”
Here are a few “talking points,” which have been provided by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. (The most recent data is from 2021.)
By the numbers, North Carolina tourism has a positive story to tell. Tourism is the state’s third largest industry, trailing only agriculture and the military.
Tourism generated near-record visitor spending of $28.9 billion in 2021.That sum represents a 44.9% increase over 2020 expenditures. The 2021 figure fell just 1% below the record $29.22 billion spent in 2019 (pre-COVID-19). North Carolina is now the fifth most visited state in the country.
In 2021, state and local tax receipts from visitor spending exceeded $2.3 billion. Each North Carolina resident saved $223.80 as a direct result of visitor spending in 2021. (If there were zero tourism, this is the amount each person would have to pay in added taxes to maintain the current level of government services.)
North Carolina’s tourism segment provided 197,511 jobs in 2021. Total payroll exceeded $7.6 billion. In comparison, Carteret County had 3,567 tourism jobs in 2021, with more than $134 million in payroll.
Carteret County had $643.36 million in tourism receipts in 2021, moving up two spots to 11th position among the 100 counties in the state. Among the coastal counties, three are in the top 10 statewide. Dare is No. 4, Brunswick is No. 6 and New Hanover is No. 7. This speaks well for the region.
Carteret County collected $50.9 million in state and local taxes from visitor spending in 2021. Each Carteret County resident saved $756.92 as a direct result of visitor spending in 2021, considerably more than the statewide average. This further underscores the importance of tourism to the local economy.
Doesn’t it make good business and political sense to make public policy decisions that advance and promote opportunities to grow more (not less) tourism? Leveraging one’s assets is a time-tested strategy that pays dividends.
In a true sense, “tourism is everybody’s business here,” as A.C. Hall would always tell us. One of Carteret County’s tourism pioneers, Mr. Hall’s family has operated the Atlantis Lodge in Pine Knoll Shores, an icon on the Crystal Coast, since 1963.
“Tourism reaches every single soul in this county,” Mr. Hall professed. Indeed, indeed.
MIKE WAGONER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.