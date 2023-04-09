The land should continue to be a park
Morehead City, N.C.
April 2, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
The town of Morehead City, though the commissioners, represents all of the citizens of Morehead City. The Katherine C. Davis Park was obtained by Katherine C. Davis for the benefit of all citizens of Morehead City. To take a part of the park for a parking lot benefits a limited number of citizens and especially those who profit from the additional parking.
The railroad company allowed Morehead City to use the railroad property for a park because of the efforts of Katherine C. Davis. After that, she raised money from the railroad company as well as many citizens to beautify it as a park, for all to be welcome. She even had a brick wall built around the park. The bricks were by John Crump for five cents a piece.
Later, the town of Morehead City purchased this property from the railroad company, and put a sign up designating it as the Katherine C. Davis Park.
Later the family of Katherine C. Davis paid for an improved sign. The Davis family knows the efforts, dedication and compassion that their mother put into having this developed as a city park, and wishes to say they object to any portion being used as a parking lot. The trees, including the annual Christmas Tree, were planted by the efforts of Mrs. Davis herself. The land was intended to be a park, and should continue to be a park for all citizens of Morehead City, NC.
Now, the town has to decide whether they want a park there or a parking lot. It should not be half and half. To give an inch means they take a mile.
LOUIS J DAVIS (BUDDY)
GUS L. DAVIS
WILLIAM DAVIS (JOHNNY)
