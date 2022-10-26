Newport, N.C.
Oct. 23, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Inflation has been a serious problem for many Americans this year. As a retiree on a fixed income, driving a 16-year-old car, I get it. But if you’re considering punishing the Democrats for inflation when you vote this fall, consider some facts:
No, Biden and the Democrats did NOT cause inflation. It’s a worldwide problem. For example, the inflation rate for the United Kingdom in June, the month when our rate peaked, was exactly the same rate as the rate in the US. It’s not even logical to blame Biden for the inflation rate in the UK.
Our current inflation issues are the result of at least 3 factors:
-Supply-chain problems caused by the pandemic. Again, this factor has raised inflation rates all over, not just in the US. For instance, I’ve had problems getting a certain brand of pet food which is produced in Canada.
-Gouging—some companies have made a cynical decision to take advantage of consumer’s expectations of higher prices and have jacked up prices, believing that they won’t be blamed for their greed and assuming that any penalties imposed for their gouging will be just a slap on the wrist compared to the profits they’re making. (The House passed legislation to penalize and/or prevent gas/oil companies from price gouging; GOP members of the Senate Commerce Committee blocked its exit from the Committee so it did not come up for a Senate vote.)
-Gas prices. The price of gas and oil affects the prices of most other goods and services, even the cost of garbage bags made with petroleum. President Biden released oil from the US reserves several months ago to help bring gas prices down, a move which made a difference at the pump. Then, in spite of Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman’s pledge not to reduce oil production to raise prices, “OPEC+” did so anyway, just in time for early US voting. Why? Russia is a member of OPEC+, along with the Saudis, etc. Russia wants the increased revenue to pay for the Ukraine war, plus they want the GOP to regain control of Congress. Why?
Just this week Kevin McCarthy, the likely choice for Speaker of the House if Republicans win control, has indicated that they will cut, if not eliminate altogether, US aid to Ukraine. President Biden has once again ordered a release of oil from US reserves; we’re already seeing another drop in prices. And gas prices will come down even more in the future. But US voting motivated by a foreign power’s election interference simply rewards that interference and will encourage further attempts at manipulating our politics by foreign powers.
Another financial issue about which misinformation has been spread is student-loan forgiveness. A current charge is that President Biden forgave the federal loans “rich kids” received in order to attend big-ticket Ivy League schools. Like many folks, I would be opposed to such a blanket loan forgiveness policy. But that is not what Biden’s loan forgiveness move did. Around 87% of the people who will benefit from this federal debt forgiveness earn $75,000 or less. They can receive up to $10,000 of debt relief. If someone received a Pell Grant to help pay for college, he/she can receive up to $20,000 in debt relief. Example: I have a close relative who is a single mother of 3. Because she spent 2 years in VISTA, America’s domestic Peace Corps, her 2 years in a community college RN program was paid for. She took out a student loan to pay for the additional 2 years needed to complete her bachelor’s degree. She has been making regular payments on her loan debt; Biden’s loan forgiveness move will eradicate the remainder of her student debt, making a difference in her monthly budget. People like my relative, who attended community colleges and state-supported institutions, will be the main beneficiaries of this program.
FRAN GIBBS
