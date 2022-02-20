Alexandria, VA.
Feb.16, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
The recent commentary (in the Tideland News) extolling the claimed benefits of the National Popular Vote compact gets more than a few things wrong and leaves out more ("Popular vote is answer," February 16). Most notably, National Popular Vote would almost certainly trigger even more litigation, not less as claimed.
Right now, there's no reason for a presidential campaign to challenge absentee voting laws in California or New York, or how a county in Tennessee allocates voting machines. Under the popular vote, every law in every state and every policy in every county can be seen as advantaging or disadvantaging one candidate, giving strong incentive to sue. And that's not even counting the numerous lawsuits that will directly challenge the constitutionality of National Popular Vote, or lawsuits between states contesting how they implement the compact.
The compact would disenfranchise North Carolina voters, forcing North Carolina to ignore its own voters' choice for president and instead cast its electoral votes for the candidate favored by voters in the rest of the country who know little about the needs and interests of North Carolina, and care even less. Don't let National Popular Vote silence the voice of North Carolina's voters.
SEAN PARNELL
(Senior legislative director for Save Our States, an organization focused on defending the Electoral College).
