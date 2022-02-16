Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Feb. 11, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Call it The Revolutionary War or The American War of Independence, but the importance of the war can’t be overstated.
A group of Americans wanted their independence and freedom from Britain because of unfair treatment and abuse of power and decided to fight back. On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress declared its freedom from Britain. They needed to have a document explaining their “Declaration of Independence.”
The Declaration is considered one of the three most important documents in American history. This document explains some of America’s most fundamental beliefs showing the assertion by people of their right to choose their government and that folks have certain fundamental rights.
The Declaration of Independence promised which liberties were fundamental and inherent. Still, those liberties didn’t become legally enforceable until outlined in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Ever wonder what might have happened if the Continental Army had lost to the British Forces at Yorktown? Had the American colonies been crushed during the battle, they would have remained under the rule of Britain. The outcome in Yorktown marked the conclusion of the last major battle of the Revolution and the start of a new nation's independence.
It took courage for the Colonists to rebel against the British Empire. We can only speculate what might have happened if the colonists had lost the war. There probably wouldn't be the United States of America, independence may not be secure, and the Declaration of Independence likely dead.
Most likely, the 56 folks that signed the Declaration of Independence would have been hung for treason. They knew they might be signing their death warrant, and there would be a threat of execution hanging over their heads.
Some sponsors were wounded, captured, and put in prison. Most were driven from their homes, and many lost family members. But with all their risks, not one of them went back on their pledge or Declaration. Signers were not typical revolutionaries. Many were lawyers or judges; others were merchants, doctors, ministers, and politicians.
The July 4th, 1776 Declaration of Independence was revolutionary. Never before in history had people asserted the right over a specific government that no longer met the needs of the people. The Declaration told folks they were free from the British government and that Congress voted unanimously to end its allegiance to Great Britain.
Do people have a right to alter or abolish the government and replace it with something new? Yes, and the most likely scenario for doing such a thing would be through Congress with a convention of states and Article V of the Constitution. The people can similarly call for a constitutional convention/assembly at the state level.
Some may say the War was an act of treason, but the British instigated the Revolution when they marched into Lexington and seized weapons from the colonists. These actions sparked the first battle. For their part, the Americans fought a defensive war.
Treason is probably the most specific crime in our legal system and certainly among the hardest to prove. As Lisa Shearin wrote: “It’s not treason if you win.”
The Constitution defines treason as one of two distinct, specific acts: “levying war” against the United States or “adhering to their Enemies, giving them aid and comfort. Deeds, not words, are outlawed.
Never advocate the right to abolish our form of government by force or violence, and Title 18 of the US Code forbids it. Outlaw Vigilantism is not the answer. On the other hand, civil disobedience and peaceful protests can get the attention of folks in power. My hats off to the Truckers in Canada!
Every year, be happy on the Fourth of July. Enjoy the peace and good times we have. And remember they came at a high price.
MIKE PFAFF
