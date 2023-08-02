Swansboro, N.C.
July 25, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Today’s one-sided article about the ducks of Swansboro (Seaside North Carolina town overrun with hundreds of non-native ducks - ABC News at go.com) was typical fake news by ABC. They blamed the ducks for pooping like a goose. But, they didn’t mention that their poop is considered a special treat to the doggos of Swansboro. Chocolate Lab, Harvey, and German Shepherd, Chief, will attest to the sumptuous flavor and texture.
The ducks are very attentive parents, and generally keep their little ducks in a row. How can the writer disparage the ducks for “flocking” to Swansboro? That’s what a number of us decent, freedom-loving folks do every summer. We’re birds of a feather. The writer did everything short of indicting the ducks in the case of the missing cat between Church and Main St.!
The ducks’ population might need to be controlled. But they are friendly charmers who lend Swansboro a bit of whimsy. That story really got my feathers ruffled.
PATRICK TITUS
