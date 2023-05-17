Beaufort, N.C.
May 14, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Several years ago, when the religiously affiliated second-hand store known as “Loaves and Fishes” opened up at the Beaufort Mall, I ventured inside to check it out. It occupied a major drug store building that had gone out of business and had all varieties of collectible items for sale at very reasonable prices.
As its reputation for bargains grew, more and more customers flocked in its door to check for desired items. Yours truly became a steady customer lured by the “needed!” treasures.
Not only is there an abundant new offering of merchandise provided by the daily deposits of surplus treasure, mostly by customers, but the staff treats all of the customers with courtesy and the profits go towards helping those addicted to narcotics, alcohol, and especially hoarders of treasures such as fishing tackle, tools, computer devices, clothing, and just about everything you could wish for.
Last week I was looking through the massive collection of reading material and came across a book written by a friend of the Morehead City Waterfront, Mr. Bob Simpson, master photographer and columnist for many papers, magazines, and other media that focused on our coastal living, and the resources that make living in our Garden of Eden so worthwhile! Its name is “When the Water Smokes,” and I remember when he wrote it in 1983, and meant to purchase it, but I had boats to run and keep up, and oh yes, I began as a mate and then captain in Otis’ Lucky Seven Fleet when I was a junior in Morehead High School, and later on worked other boats and taught school later to pay the bills and ending up loving teaching almost as much as boating.
For some reason, I forgot to purchase the book even though I had been a long-time friend of Bob’s, who along with Reginald Lewis, were the Waterfront Photographers.
At any rate, much of the book is about restoring a coastal charter boat, the Sylvia, built by William Riley, a commercial fisherman in the 20’s and 30’s for sink netting and long hauling.
To make a long story short, I recommend that you try getting a copy from one of the libraries in our neighborhoods, or check out our museums such as the one in Beaufort or the Historical Museum on the 1100 block of Arendell in Morehead! Trust me, you will not be disappointed! And last, but not least I purchased the book for one quarter, not the $16.00 that it was priced at!
BEN DAY, SR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.