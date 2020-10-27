Morehead City, N.C.
Oct. 21. 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
As Vice President at Jarrett Bay Boatworks in Beaufort, I’m proud to tell folks the story of Jarrett Bay and how hard work & prudent financial stewardship has led to this Carteret County company now enjoying a worldwide reputation. As one of the founders of the Carteret Citizens Advocating Responsible Spending, it’s recently been my pleasure to spread the word about the two referendums on this year’s ballot in Carteret County and why they make such good financial sense.
One referendum, proposing a quarter cent sales tax to raise revenue for vital dredging of our harbors and inlets, is joined by a second bond referendum that would fund important needs for our outstanding school system. When I learned that over half of the revenue would come from tourists and second homeowners, I immediately saw this as a rare advantage that few counties enjoy and decided to do my part in helping spread the word.
Our group’s motto of Bonds Make Good Cents had a real world example last week when it was announced that State Treasurer Dale Folwell secured $400 million in bonds for our state at a record low 1.48 percent. These types of unprecedented rates just made the already clear advantages of this type of funding mechanism even clearer for Carteret County.
I’m proud to live in a county where citizens have consistently sent the message that they want their tax dollars handled wisely. Our elected officials have heeded that call and consistently held the lowest tax rate of all of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Because of that earned trust, these referendums have enjoyed a groundswell of support from many individuals and groups who came to the same conclusion I did about this financially prudent way of funding these important needs. It is such a positive experience that in the current tense political environment, you could go by an early voting site and hear Republicans, Democrats & Unaffiliated voters all voicing their support for both referendums. It is so refreshing to see the local Tea Party Patriots, who pride themselves on fiscal conservatism, handing out their endorsement cards that include their support of both referendums.
With so many choices in this presidential election year, the two referendums are the final choice on the back side of the ballot. I hope voters will not overlook these important choices that will impact our county for years to come. I ask you to join me and other fiscal conservatives in supporting both of these common sense referendums. Our local leaders showed both the foresight to capitalize on a historically advantageous bond market and the wisdom to offer a choice that allows us to bring in over half of the funding from tourists and second homeowners in a way most counties only wish they could. As you head to the polls, please keep the last thing on the ballot one of the first things on your mind and spread the word that, especially in Carteret County, Bonds Make Good Cents!
ED STACK
