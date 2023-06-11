Atlantic Beach, N.C.
June 7, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
I recently read that June is Gay Pride Month. Silly me, I thought it’d been gay pride month every month for the past few years.
I understand that many years ago, homosexuality was considered by doctors to be a form of mental illness and the desire/need for the gay community to eliminate discrimination, prejudice, and police brutality. I will stand tall for those reasons. But these days, Pride Month has turned into a progressive political movement.
If your most significant identity and defining factor are based on who you sleep with, you should elevate your life.
Okay, so you are gay; who cares. Ordinary people don't have to wear clothes with unique colors.
Many companies have embraced June Pride Month to advertise and sell their wares to gay folks. It’s mainly a marketing ploy.
Some alphabet folks sling mud and bully anyone who doesn't believe in their set parameters. (I use the term alphabet folks because I can’t keep up with the ever-evolving letters, which are now getting close to a third of the alphabet)
I’m not a homophobe; I just don’t see sexual desires deserve any special recognition or privileges.
I gotta be straight with you: I won’t be celebrating Gay Pride Month. June is just another month on the calendar.
MIKE PFAFF
