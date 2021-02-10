Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Feb. 6, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
It is with dismay that I read that the town of Atlantic Beach is considering implementing sewer along the causeway. One thing about living here is that something like this gets presented in the dead of winter when most tax payers aren’t paying attention. The fact of the matter is that property along the causeway years ago was improperly zoned to almost prevent new construction of commercial property due to setbacks if you were to use septic systems.
The fact of the matter is that the property is worth far more for residential development that commercial. Who are we kidding? The tax payers of Atlantic Beach will be “on the hook.” What will happen next is suddenly higher rise development. Your article only quoted real estate agents. How about the residents who live here full time? Do we want higher density development? NO. We already have planned that within the next year a huge development of condominiums on Fort Macon highway.
Do you remember how there was to be all these commercial businesses along the circle. There is a gelato shop and a wine bar that isn’t open. All this property along the causeway has been sitting empty waiting for sewer at the expense of the taxpayers.
If you are a resident of Atlantic Beach, it is time to start paying attention!! Just follow the money. AND just get ready for the next town election.
PAUL WOODARD
